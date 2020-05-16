More than 6,000 University of Missouri students will graduate this weekend in virtual celebrations that have been caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Graduation programs across the country have been postponed, canceled or will be staged in different manners. At some colleges there will be tailgating graduation programs and other “keep the distance” types of ceremonies. Many high schools and colleges will hold programs later in the summer.
We feel sorry for all the graduates who will miss traditional programs. However, school officials are being cautious and protecting both the students and members of their families and friends from the threat of COVID-19.
Graduates are being recognized by yard signs, parades in front of their houses, ads in newspapers and other means so they are not being ignored. We all recognize it’s not the same as the traditional programs at schools. However, these other means are staged to congratulate graduates on their achievements, and to wish them well in the next move forward in their lives.
A graduation degree or certificate is evidence of achievement — it embodies recognition that a student has fulfilled requirements and has advanced academically.
We congratulate all graduates and wish them well in the next steps in their live