A new resource to make mental health care more accessible already is seeing a gust of activity in its initial rollout in Missouri.
The Missouri Independent reported state crisis centers have been “swamped” with calls to the country’s new 988 mental health hotline after its July 16 launch. Modeled after 911, the new help line is designed to be a memorable and quick way to connect people to trained mental health professionals.
The 988 number routes calls to what was formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Anyone facing a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis can use the number to access help. It was created to be a comprehensive resource for those in distress.
The Independent found that some of the seven Missouri service providers tasked with operating the call and chat centers for the hotline have experienced call increases from 30 percent to 50 percent within the first week of the new three-digit number’s rollout.
Officials originally projected our state would receive 172,000 988 calls annually. That figure has been adjusted upward to more that 250,000 contacts annually following the strong rollout.
That shouldn’t surprise anyone paying attention as our country is experiencing a mental health crisis. That is borne out by the myriad of alarming statistics and trends, none more telling than rising suicide rates. Any tool designed to make it easier for those in crisis to connect with counselors and services is bound to have a high utilization rate in this mental health environment.
But the 988 mental health hotline call volume is exceeding expectations of state service providers, according to the Independent’s reporting. That underscores the pervasive nature of this issue.
It is also an indication that people are willing to seek help in times of crisis, which is critical in addressing this public health issue. That hasn’t always been the case. The stigma associated with those with mental health issues has long served as a barrier to the development of mental health programs. But thankfully, through education attitudes are changing. People are more inclined to seek help. The 988 hotline can be a critical tool in getting that help. Officials hope calling 988 becomes as ingrained as dialing 911 in case of emergency.
Despite the strong initial response, the rollout of the state’s 988 hotline is a work in progress. Improvements are still needed.
The Independent noted that the system doesn’t currently have a geolocation feature, which means calls are not routed to the nearest mental care provider or, if needed, the nearest emergency responder, but to the provider in the area code of the phone. If a Missouri resident calls the hotline from a phone number with an out-of-state area code, say from Kansas or Illinois, they’ll be routed to that state instead, according to The Independent. That needs to be corrected, the sooner the better.
Still, the high usage of the 988 hotline in its first few weeks proves the tool is long overdue. It has the potential to reach many more people in emotional crisis and the potential to save more lives. It is a good idea at a time when it is really needed.