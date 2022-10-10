Congratulations to Sharon Strubberg, who was recently inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. If anyone deserves to be in this hall of fame, it is this exceptional New Haven woman.

Strubberg has been a volunteer club leader with New Haven 4-H for 30 years and is one of the longest-serving project leaders and club leaders still actively serving in Franklin County. Her passion for the organization and for the young people it helps develop and nurture is truly remarkable. Strubberg has dedicated a significant portion of her life to 4-H and because of her devotion and commitment to the organization, she has made a lasting impression on hundreds of area 4-H members and their families.