Congratulations to Sharon Strubberg, who was recently inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. If anyone deserves to be in this hall of fame, it is this exceptional New Haven woman.
Strubberg has been a volunteer club leader with New Haven 4-H for 30 years and is one of the longest-serving project leaders and club leaders still actively serving in Franklin County. Her passion for the organization and for the young people it helps develop and nurture is truly remarkable. Strubberg has dedicated a significant portion of her life to 4-H and because of her devotion and commitment to the organization, she has made a lasting impression on hundreds of area 4-H members and their families.
In many ways, Strubberg is the epitome of a 4-H mentor. An alumni of the organization, she saw firsthand just how transformational the 4-H experience can be and has taken those leadership lessons and passed them on to the next generation of club members. A true 4-H role model, she exemplifies the importance of volunteering and serving your community for the greater good.
National 4-H Week, which began last Sunday and concludes Saturday, is a good time to celebrate the enormous contributions 4-H makes to our community and our country. Some may not know that 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization.
4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It’s a research-based experience that includes a mentor, a hands-on project and a meaningful leadership opportunity. The member projects are a key component of the 4-H program and help young people develop important life skills that center on positive self-esteem, communication and decision making.
It is fair to say 4-H has made a difference shaping lives in Franklin County — a lot of lives. The organization has always had a large footprint, deep roots and a strong tradition here. The oldest 4-H club in Franklin County is Spring Bluff, which was established in 1945. Today, with 591 children and teens in 16 different countywide clubs, Franklin County’s 4-H programs have the largest enrollment of any county in the state. It has been that way for a while.
And one of the reasons for the robust 4-H presence here has been extraordinary leaders like Strubberg who are the backbone of the organization. Strubberg isn’t the first local inductee in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. Far from it. As Union Missourian Editor Geoff Folsom pointed out in a profile on Strubberg, this is the 16th consecutive year a Franklin County 4-H volunteer has been inducted in the Hall of Fame. That says something about our local 4-H tradition.
Congratulations to all of the area members of this prestigious Hall of Fame. Their collective legacy of volunteer leadership to area youth is something to celebrate. They have impacted countless lives in immeasurable ways.
If we want to keep this wonderful and vibrant 4-H tradition going, we need more volunteer leaders like Strubberg. One of the challenges of having so many active 4-H clubs in the county is the ongoing need for adult and teen mentors. If you are interested in being part of an organization that truly is making a difference in young people’s lives, we encourage you to reach out to the University of Missouri Extension in Franklin County to learn how you can become a 4-H volunteer.