Just shy of 27 percent of registered Franklin County voters cast ballots in last week’s primary election.
Historically speaking, despite the low number, it was not a bad turnout for an off-year presidential primary election. Several hotly contested races on the Republican ballot likely spurred voters to the polls locally. The absence of spirited races in past primary elections contributed to even lower turnout than this cycle.
Still, it’s disheartening when only about a quarter of eligible voters take part in an election. It means a limited number of voters are deciding important local races and issues. Low turnout undermines many of the key aspects of a democracy — namely majority rule, fair representation and policy responsiveness. It is hard to have government of, by and for the people if the people are not participating.
Compounding this distortion of democracy is the fact that in many primary races, there was no contest. That was true statewide and here locally. Veteran Missouri political reporter Phill Brooks makes that observation about the recent statewide primary elections in his latest column on this page.
Brooks notes that in more than half of the 180 state legislative districts on the ballot, one of the two major parties did not have a candidate. The result is that in those 100 single-party district primaries, the primary winner almost certainly will be the November general election winner. More disturbing, Brooks writes, is that in those 100 single-party district primaries there was no contest in 64 of those districts because the only major party on the ballot had just one candidate.
Brooks was writing about statewide races, but the same trend occurred here in Franklin County races.
Many incumbents — some in high-profile offices — ran unopposed. Incumbents in the offices of Franklin County presiding commissioner, prosecuting attorney and county auditor, among others, were on the ballot without opposition. There’s nothing wrong with uncontested races and from a historical perspective, they are not uncommon. You (and the candidates themselves) could argue that no one chose to run against an incumbent because they were doing such a good job.
But what is perhaps more noteworthy is the lack of Democratic candidates in local races. Only three Democrats filed for local races — John Kiehne for District 26 State Senate, Sally Brooks for State Rep. District 118 and Bill Stahlhuth for Division 2 Circuit Judge. There were no contested Democratic primary races for a local office.
Why the dearth of Democratic candidates? The easy answer is that it is really hard for a Democrat to win a political contest in a county that has turned decidedly Republican politically. That is the case here and in most of rural Missouri.
Republicans dominate Franklin County. It wasn’t always that way. Not too long ago, the Democratic Party was strong in Franklin County. It’s one of the reasons former President Barrack Obama campaigned here in 2008. But since then, the county has turned decidedly red and the power and prestige of the Democratic Party has withered. The party isn’t extinct, but you could make a strong case that it is on life-support.
With so many Republican-leaning voters, it is an uphill battle for a Democratic candidate to prevail here. That is probably why so few bother to run. That is why the three local Democratic candidates are long-shots to win in November’s general election.
All of the candidates, from either party, who ran for office this cycle deserve credit and our appreciation. So do those who took the time vote. There’s no better way to protect democracy than by participating in it.