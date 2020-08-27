This week I would like to return to a topic we have written about several times in the past two months: the importance of participating in our democracy.
Each election cycle pundits and politicians encourage us to vote because “this election may be the most important in your life.” That argument does not drive everyone to the polls.
Experts say Americans’ confidence that the country is in good shape when viewed in the long term and/or that, at the margin, our future does not depend on which party is in power, explains the low voter turnout.
After all, in two years after a sweeping win by either party, Americans completely elect a new House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate — and often change their minds.
This year the pundits may be right. The pandemic and government’s response are enormously important. The unintended consequences of the shut down of the economy are just now being tallied and the benefits versus costs are not as clear as the experts and government had hoped in those early days.
Recent studies showing the 40 percent decline in cancer diagnosis during the shutdown are just one example of many outcomes that were not discussed as the closing of the economy began.
Education and the restart of the school systems are proving harder than anyone imagined. Substance abuse, domestic violence and the increase in depression across the population are other hidden costs that need to be balanced against the hoped-for health benefits of the closure. The obvious costs to the economy and small businesses also have been more damaging than forecast. And yet, the stock market is booming.
Our choice of government looks important this year. There are large ideological differences between the parties. Around the country citizens are expressing their views. Washington’s city council meeting last week is example No. 1 for us. The elections are in less than 70 days. Many citizens, voting by mail will vote early. Decisions that will affect you and your family are being made now. Exercise your right as an American: vote.