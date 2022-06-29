One of the best judges to ever preside over a Franklin County courtroom passed away over the weekend.
Lawyers and judges who knew Larry Davis, 87, well might even omit the “Franklin County” in the previous sentence. Judge Davis was the epitome of how a judge should conduct himself. He was the real deal.
We address all judges as “Your honor” or “The honorable” but Davis truly was worthy of the distinction. He was, in so many ways, the definition of honorable – both inside and outside the courtroom.
Davis was a pillar of the legal community in Franklin County. He served as Franklin County prosecutor, Franklin County magistrate judge, Circuit Court judge and was perhaps the only local attorney to serve as a federal magistrate for the Eastern District of Missouri. He achieved the last position based on his stellar reputation on the bench in Franklin County.
Judge Davis ran a tight courtroom. He was intolerant of swearing or abusive conduct in the courthouse. He insisted those who appeared before him dress appropriately and act accordingly. Lawyers who practiced before him said he commanded respect and was accorded respect by treating people fairly and courteously.
One senior lawyer said attorneys, jurors and court personnel developed a deeper appreciation and respect for our judicial system because of the way Davis presided over his courtroom. Could there be a greater tribute for a judge?
He always made time for anyone seeking advice or his help in figuring something out. His door in the courthouse was always open.
Davis’ accomplishments outside the courtroom were just as impressive. He was a man deeply devoted to his country, his community, his family and his church. Davis, an Air Force veteran, was one of the founders of Franklin County Honor Flight, which has grown into one of the most impactful veterans organizations in this area.
Davis never forgot where he came from. He grew up in Aurora in rural southwest Missouri, in a home with no electricity, running water or telephone. He remained humble and unpretentious throughout his life. And he always made time for others.
He brought dignity to the courtroom and gave a master class in judicial excellence every day.
There are a number of lawyers running for judicial posts this election cycle. We hope they got a chance to watch Davis in action.
Folks like Larry Davis don’t come along too often. He was one of a kind – an uncommonly honorable man.
We were proud to have known him and call him a friend.