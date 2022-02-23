In the last edition, we used this space to argue that the time has come for a third political party.
“As long as the two major parties fail to represent the interests of a large segment of its constituents, it’s time to try something else,” we opined in an editorial titled “Holding our noses.”
We cited Washington Post contributing columnist Matt Bai, who recently said the time is right for an independent president outside the two-party system. The lane for a credible independent, Bai suggested, has never been wider.
About the time this editorial was published, former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, one of the elder statesmen of Missouri GOP politics, made a similar declaration for independence.
In interviews with several Missouri newspapers, Danforth suggested the time was right for a centrist Republican to enter the race to succeed Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate.
Danforth said his views were based on a new poll he commissioned along with Serve American Movement, a Colorado-based organization pushing for a centrist third party, which showed that Missouri voters are ready for an independent candidate — one who promotes a message of unity instead of division.
The poll, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, found that a “Republican running as an Independent” would receive 28 percent of the vote, compared with a “Republican who will support the Trump wing of the GOP” winning 31 percent and a “Democrat who will support Chuck Schummer” also receiving 31 percent of the vote.
That puts a hypothetical candidate within the poll’s margin of error of 3.5 percent, the Post reported.
The ideal candidate, Danforth told the Missouri Independent, would be someone known to Missourians who accepts that the most important thing the nation needs is someone who wants to soothe partisan divisions paralyzing the government.
“It needs to be a center-right Republican who believes in the basic message, and the basic message is that the project of America is to hold ourselves together and the two parties intentionally are tearing us apart,” Danforth said. “This is our opportunity for Americans to come together regardless of party.”
Thomas Schneider, the former mayor of Florissant, says he is ready to seize that opportunity. Inspired by Danforth’s message, Schneider announced Monday he would file as an independent candidate in the U.S. Senate race.
Does Schneider or any third-party candidate for that matter, really have a realistic chance of winning? We think so, especially if they can raise the money necessary to drive the conversation of change.
Danforth has signaled he is ready to help in that regard. He can help pull some hefty fundraising levers. There are other signs the business community, tired of government paralysis and division, is ready to challenge the status quo. If that happens, and the campaign cash spigots open, a third-party candidate could gain traction and make a run.
It won’t be easy but it’s not impossible, especially if the polls are accurate. People are frustrated right now. If voter disillusionment continues the way it has, it may be inevitable.
One of those polls found that 61 percent of Americans support a new major political party — the highest Gallup has ever recorded.
There is an appetite for change in politics. The drum beat for an alternative to the status quo is growing louder.
We say, bring it on!