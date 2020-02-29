The verbal fireworks at the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina again demonstrated how divided the candidates are in their agendas and proposed policies. For the most part they aren’t united except in one thing — beat Donald Trump.
One comment heard right after the debate was “I wouldn’t vote for any of them.” That from a former Democrat.
The attack mode was on display again as the candidates tried to rip apart each other and score discredit points. The main target was Bernie Sanders, wearing his socialistic outfit, who was on the defensive all night. One thing about Sanders: he doesn’t get upset easily because he’s in that mood most of the time. He gets so worked up that one would think it’s not healthy for the man. Passionate he is. Many Democrats fear where he is taking the Democratic Party.
The candidates fire away by offering percentages, dollars and numbers to strengthen their positions. Fact-checking reveals that the numbers can be a bit misleading.
There is no shortage of citing personal accomplishments in the public sector. Mike Bloomberg again was a target as some of the candidates blasted away at his record as mayor of New York City. Bloomberg mentioned a number of accomplishments that stand up to the test of fact-checking. He also admitted mistakes and apologized for them. He improved over his first debate appearance.
Former vice president Joe Biden had one of his better performances and entering the South Carolina primary, in which he is favored, he didn’t seem to hurt his chances of doing well in that election.
Elizabeth Warren believes she must convince voters she is a fighter. She’s determined to prove that, although that battlecry doesn’t seem to be helping her chances. She’s been dropping in the polls.
Pete Buttigieg came across as the moderate he is and one who is looking at the big picture. He accused Sanders of “moving the goalpost on the costs of his Medicare for All proposal.” Buttigieg is articulate but lacks experience.
Tom Steyer, billionaire activist, came on strong and has been courting the African American voters and some believe he will win over some of Biden’s supporters in the South Carolina primary. Steyer said he is the only candidate who supports reparations for descendants of slaves.
Amy Klobuchar presented her position on issues well, but she just hasn’t caught on with voters. She may drop her candidacy after the South Carolina and Super Tuesday outcomes.
The debate was disorderly at times and nearly out of control as tempers flared. Will they be able to put down their swords and make peace with each other? We don’t see most of them uniting behind Sanders if he is the nominee. As Biden said, Sanders has never accomplished much while in Congress. He isn’t popular with his peers. He’s been mainly a critic.
Sanders’ past praise of some dictators, and other leaders in communist and socialistic countries, has him on the defensive. In Tuesday’s debate he said if they have had good policies in some instances, that should be noted.
Have there been too many debates? In some major newspapers, the debates aren’t front page news anymore. People are saying there isn’t anything new except that more anger has been on display among the candidates. None has emerged as a candidate who can beat Trump is a common belief.