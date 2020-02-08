The Iowa caucuses were expected to give an early indication of the strength of the remaining Democratic candidates for the nomination of the party’s choice for president. But the new computer reporting app failed to work as planned and the result was incomplete reporting of the outcome.
The delay in reporting the final results sidetracked the importance of the outcome and diminished the importance of the caucuses in giving a solid indication of the choice of the people in Iowa.
With the chaotic reporting that resulted, it raised questions of how credible the results are.
With incomplete reporting, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg came out on top followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Buttigieg called his “victory” historic. Most disappointed was Biden, who has been considered the front-runner in that state.
What impact the incomplete reporting from Iowa will have on fundraising by the candidates is not known at this point.
Also, whether the Iowa outcome will have any bearing on the next primary in New Hampshire is unknown.
The reporting problem in Iowa was embarrassing for the Democrats and especially for the company that provided the app. The Wall Street Journal reported that officials at the Democratic National Committee, who were alarmed that the “rushed app” might not be ready, pressed Iowa to pay for an independent security review of the Shadow app, which found some basic bugs, a person familiar with the matter said.
Computer apps can do a great job but early in their development there can be problems, as the Iowa experience revealed.