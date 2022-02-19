A reader called this week saying the headline in a COVID-19 story which appeared on the front page of the Feb. 9 edition of The Missourian was misleading.
The headline read: “Thirteen more dead from COVID-19 virus.” The caller wanted to know how we knew the deceased died from COVID versus possibly with COVID? In other words, if these people had an underlying medical condition, didn’t that contribute to their death as well?
The story cited data from the Franklin County Health Department. The county receives its data from the state. The county reports COVID deaths in two categories — a confirmed category and a probable category and qualifies the data with the language “due in part to COVID-19.” The Missourian article did not use the “due in part” in the headline or in the story.
But health care experts are unequivocal when it comes to the data: The patients died of COVID-19.
Dr. David Tannehill, clinical director of critical care medicine and medical director of Mercy Hospital Washington’s Intensive Care Unit (and a 1994 graduate of Union High School), said he gets the question all the time.
And he understands the issue — he’s on the front line of the intersection of the coronavirus and politics.
Calling the question and the semantics involved “possibly the dumbest thing in American life right now,” he said from a medical standpoint, it’s accurate to report that a person died from COVID-19. “They’re all dying from COVID. That’s the way we view it in the medical community, that’s the way we describe it on death certificates,” he said.
While these people may have had underlying medical conditions — COVID-19 caused their death, Tannehill explained.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Washington agrees and in our front page story this week said, while she can’t speak for all data tracking, “I can say that at our hospital and from all the patients I have seen whose death was attributed to COVID, the reason they died was because they had COVID.
“It wasn’t just that by chance they happen to test positive while they had another (medical) event,” she said. “That is not a predominant factor that’s driving a lot of these numbers. So I think that the mortality data for COVID is valid.”
As the largest hospital in the county, Mercy Hospital Washington sees a majority of the COVID-19 patients who become gravely ill and die here, Mohart explained.
“Some of these patients are older and have a lot of other underlying medical problems, but COVID was the predominant factor in their death,” she said. “For every patient I have seen I can say that is certainly the case.”
“The controversy of dying from or with COVID is silly and a distraction,” said Tannehill. “The point is the people contracted COVID and died from a condition that is largely preventable.”
We understand some will reject Drs. Tannehill and Mohart’s explanations on this issue. Likewise, we appreciate that anything we say on this politically-charged subject may be ignored. But from the beginning of the pandemic, we have consistently argued we should listen to the medical community on anything COVID-19 related. That’s why we think its vital to share Drs. Tannehill and Mohart’s points of view.