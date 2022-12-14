In an eye-opening investigative series that began Monday, the Washington Post confirmed what local law-enforcement officials have known for some time: Fentanyl is at the center of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic-opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49 according to a Washington Post analysis of death data for 2021 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The drug claims more lives each year than car accidents, suicides or gun violence. It is responsible for more deaths than the number of U.S. military personnel killed during the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined.
According to the Post, the American fentanyl crisis was exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic. From 2019 to 2021, fatal overdoses surged 94 percent, and an estimated 196 Americans are now dying each day from the drug – the equivalent of a fully-loaded Boeing 757-200 crashing and killing everyone on board.
Fentynal is fueling a surging public health crisis. The crisis is playing out in communities in Franklin County every week. Washington police said that since November 1, there have been 8 fentynal overdoses in the city including one fatality which occurred last week. Police say a woman in her early 30s died of a suspected fentynal overdose. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe fentynal killed her. The latest fentynal overdose occurred Monday in the bathroom of a Fifth Street gas station.
So far this year, Washington police have responded to 37 suspected fentynal overdoses which include 7 deaths. They believe the actual number of people overdosing on the drug is higher as many cases are never reported.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responds to two or three overdose calls every week according to Sheriff Steve Pelton. The deputies usually administer Narcan, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose. Washington police used to give awards to officers who saved a life by administering Narcan, but because it now happens with such frequency, they have discontinued the practice.
Law enforcement officials say Fentanyl is behind most drug overdose deaths in our county. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Franklin county experienced a surge in methamphetamine use which consumed much of local law enforcement’s time and resources. Methamphetamine was responsible for some deaths but not on the scale of the fentynal crisis of today. Then, in the 2000s, cheap heroin flooded the county which, again, was responsible for some fatalities. But more recently, when heroin began to be laced with fentynal, overdose deaths soared.
Law enforcement officials say today’s drug dealers are lacing every drug you can imagine with fentynal including heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, MDMA/ecstasy and counterfeit pills intended to pass as legitimate prescription opioids. They say there is a real risk of consuming fentynal any time someone uses an illicit drug.
The problem is it takes very little fentynal to induce a drug overdose. Only two salt-sized grains of fentynal can kill a person.
This is the reality of the fentynal crisis in America. And the scary part, as the Post investigation points out, is that during the past seven years, as soaring quantities of fentanyl flooded into the United States, strategic blunders and cascading mistakes by successive U.S. administrations allowed the most lethal drug crisis in American history to become significantly worse.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Post reported, stumbled through a series of missteps as it confronted the biggest challenge in its 50-year history. The agency was slow to respond as Mexican cartels supplanted Chinese producers, creating a massive illicit pharmaceutical industry that is now producing more fentanyl than ever.
The same fentanyl that is killing members of our own community in startling numbers.