In an eye-opening investigative series that began Monday, the Washington Post confirmed what local law-enforcement officials have known for some time: fentanyl is at the center of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic-opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49 according to a Washington Post analysis of death data for 2021 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.