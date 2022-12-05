President Franklin D. Roosevelt called December 7, 1941, “A day that will live in infamy” because of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. He made that solemn remark in a speech to Congress on the day he declared war on Japan 81 years ago. The Japanese attack plunged the United States into World War II and changed the world forever.
There are Americans still with us that can recall that fateful day in 1941. It is a memory forever etched in their minds.
Americans still remember well the fighting slogan, “Remember Pearl Harbor,” and how it united Americans, resulting in the greatest mobilization of industries ever that produced war weapons on the home front. Our military forces reached record numbers.
The attack on the American naval base in Hawaii was devastating, with about 2,400 military personnel killed and over 1,200 wounded. We lost four battleships, three cruisers, three destroyers, one minelayer, all sunk, and more than 200 grounded aircraft were wiped out. Military buildings and docks were destroyed.
World War II resulted in much rationing -- everything from gasoline and tires to sugar and other food items. Civil defense became the top priority during the war years. Cities and even smaller towns, such as Washington, had air raid wardens and blackout drills. First responders were trained to handle air raids. Hospitals participated in the drills.
Boy Scouts collected scrap iron, other metals, and paper. Women knitted clothing for the military, blood drives became regular occurrences. War bonds and stamps were sold. Franklin County raised enough money to pay for two bombers, which ended up in combat in Europe.
Formations of American aircraft were seen often, headed in all directions, and it wasn’t unusual for nuns in Catholic schools to halt teaching when the roar of airplanes could be heard so children could offer prayers for the safety of the airmen.
Troops from Fort Leonard Wood camped at least twice in the main city park and were deployed along the railroad tracks when carrying key officials. One train was rumored to have had President Roosevelt as a passenger, who reportedly spent a night in Washington on a sidetrack while traveling through here. His visit was never confirmed but the troops guarded the tracks at that time.
For several weeks prisoners of war (POWs) were on a Corps of Engineers boat anchored at South Point. The prisoners worked on river projects.
Men age 18 and into their 30s were drafted and it was common to see servicemen in uniform home on leave or when being transferred. Draftees left from Union and it was common to see them boarding buses there.
Since most young men were serving in the military, there was a labor shortage that impacted businesses and industries. It was overcome in large part with the help of women and girls many of whom entered the workforce for the first time, along with boys still in grade or high school. International Shoe Co. was Washington’s largest employer during the war. Military shoes and boots were manufactured by International. High school boys worked at the factory before and after school, five to six days a week.
When the war was the most intense, telegrams arrived informing parents that their sons were killed, wounded in action or captured. The KIA telegrams to families in this area came often at times.
December 7, 1941, impacted almost every American, not only during the war years, 1941-1945, but afterwards as well. Two of the most obvious legacies were that many women remained in the workforce and those who served in the military received the GI Bill of Rights, which provided funds and opportunity for many to obtain a higher education.
This coming Wednesday, December 7, remains a highly significant day in American history.