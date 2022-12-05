President Franklin D. Roosevelt called December 7, 1941, “A day that will live in infamy” because of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. He made that solemn remark in a speech to Congress on the day he declared war on Japan 81 years ago. The Japanese attack plunged the United States into World War II and changed the world forever.

There are Americans still with us that can recall that fateful day in 1941. It is a memory forever etched in their minds.