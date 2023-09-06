Domestic violence is a dark cloud looming over Missouri’s landscape, as the number of cases tripled during the pandemic.
And unfortunately, the cloud appears to be growing darker as authorities expect the numbers to continue rising.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports there were around 12,000 domestic violence cases in 2019. In 2020, during the heart of the pandemic, offenses doubled to around 25,000 cases. In 2021, cases jumped nearly 50 percent to 37,000 cases.
Last year, there was a slight decline, to 36,000 cases, but the numbers for 2023 are discouraging. As of Aug. 1, 20,000 cases had been reported.
Missouri nonprofits that work on domestic violence are projecting rates to rise in the coming years.
Officials note the uptick in reports doesn’t necessarily mean more domestic violence is happening. Instead, it may just be victims feel safer reporting the abuse and seeking services.
While it is progress victims are feeling safer coming forward, it offers little consolation.
Representatives of Rape and Abuse Crisis Service in Jefferson City and public health officials say they have noticed a few new features of domestic violence since the pandemic, such as its increasingly violent nature and oftentimes occurring online and through the use of technology.
As such, the local nonprofit has provided training for law enforcement officers on how to identify the primary aggressor as they arrive on the scene, what information to share with the survivor and what resources on site are available to survivors. The nonprofit has also dispatched staff to the scene to talk with survivors.
The partnerships between law enforcement and the nonprofits who serve domestic violence victims are incredibly important in this fight. And so are the courts that can provide accountability for the abuser.
Cole County courts are stepping up the challenge of addressing domestic violence through its creation of a court that funnels all potential ciminal or civil court cases concerning a domestic violence defendant to one judge.
The system’s goal is to ensure families and defendants have access to resources to address potential underlying causes of the abuse.
The Department of Health and Senior Services also is launching a Justice for Survivors TeleSANE program statewide in 2024 that will establish a network of telehealth examiners providing forensic examination trainings for health care providers in sexual violence cases.
As Missouri ramps up its efforts to confront domestic violence, it will require all parts of the state — law enforcement, the courts, the Legislature, health care workers, nonprofits and the community — to find new and innovative ways to effectively address the cloud of domestic violence and to fund efforts to save and heal its victims.
Those efforts can be a bright ray of sunshine to pierce the dark cloud of domestic violence hanging over the Show-Me State.
