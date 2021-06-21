Drowning deaths are on the rise in this region and across the country.
It’s hot, and more people are out and about on area waterways as the pandemic eases. With larger-than-normal crowds, perhaps the rise in drownings was inevitable.
But it should be a concern for everyone.
The body of a 14-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake on Thursday evening, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The death brings Missouri’s water-related fatalities to at least a dozen since the start of June with at least seven in the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop C jurisdiction, which includes Franklin and surrounding counties, in just the past several weeks.
The recent drownings have prompted a press conference Monday in Eureka by 11 area fire departments, along with the Missouri Highway Patrol, to promote water safety.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said that although his department isn’t planning on participating in Monday’s press conference, promoting water safety is always front and center this time of the year.
He said the Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers in Franklin County are of particular concern for swimmers and floaters due to unpredictable undercurrents. “The Meramec is a vicious river,” he said. “It looks calm on the surface, but it can be treacherous because of the undercurrents. It invites complacency.”
Frankenberg said the Missouri River is always a concern for drownings, but because it is a “known entity” for danger, most boaters and floaters treat it with the respect it requires and wear personal flotation devices (PFD) on the water.
He said a recent incident where a group of canoeists dumped close to the Washington Landing but were able to swim to shore wearing PFDs was an example of how they can save lives.
Wearing a PFD is just one of the many things swimmers, floaters and boaters can do to prevent a tragedy on the water. Another is to avoid intoxication and risky behavior, which, frankly, are all too common on area waterways.
Here are some other things experts say can prevent drownings on rivers and lakes.
• Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first.
• Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults. Many communities offer online CPR training.
• Watch out for currents, waves and underwater obstructions — they’re not just found in the ocean.
• Be sure you are water competent for natural environments before swimming — this is not your home pool.
• Never leave a child unattended in or near water, and always designate an adult water-watcher. This person should not be reading, texting, using a smartphone or otherwise distracted. In addition to pools and spas, this warning includes bathtubs, buckets, decorative ponds and fountains.
First responders remind anyone looking for summer enjoyment that swimming in natural water environments is more challenging than home pools. Complicating matters further is the fact that the number of people who never learned how to swim has grown.
Water safety and vigilance is as important as ever and starts with exercising caution and common sense.