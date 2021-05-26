Large crowds poured into downtown Washington over the weekend to sample local wines, arts and crafts and live entertainment at the annual Art Fair & Winefest.
The throngs of people in the downtown district and in area stores and restaurants were welcome proof that life is getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with Downtown Washington Inc., which produces the event, said the turnout exceeded expectations.
That shouldn’t be a surprise. The Art Fair & Winefest, which turned 40 this year, has been exceeding expectations for decades.
Since its inception, it has served as a cultural connection to the local arts and wine community. But over the years it has grown and evolved into an economic catalyst for not only the downtown area but also the entire community.
The economic impact of the festival is hard to quantify, but many local restaurants, stores and bars reported they did a brisk business over the weekend.
The Art Fair & Winefest is a magnet for tourism. Visitors came from the greater St. Louis area and as far away as Cape Girardeau and Illinois to take part in the event. Great food from local restaurants added to the ambiance of festival.
Give Downtown Washington Inc. credit for producing another quality festival. They use the proceeds from the event for historic preservation and to revitalize downtown Washington.
Their team, along with dozens of volunteers, do the behind-the-scenes heavy lifting that makes the Art Fair & Winefest happen and downtown Washington culturally vibrant.
Give the Washington Police Department thanks for their work to keep fairgoers safe.
And finally, give the festival’s founders — Ralph Haynes, John Beuke and the late George Bocklage — a tip of the hat for coming up with the concept of the Art Fair & Winefest 40 years ago. They planted a seed that continues to blossom.