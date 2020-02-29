Voters who plan to cast a ballot in the March 10 presidential preference primary election in Missouri will see a large number of names as candidates — 33 names under five party banners.
Democrats lead with 22 candidates on the ballot for president. The Republicans have five candidates, the Constitution Party has two, the Green Party three and there is one candidate under the banner of the Libertarian Party. Some of the listed candidates already have dropped out.
Also, there is space on the ballot for a voter to indicate he or she is uncommitted.
There are names on the ballot that the majority of voters have never heard of. It always has been a wonder why some people file for president when they know they have no chance of winning, or even coming close in the balloting. Of course, they can tell their friends that they ran for president in the primary election.
At this time there is very little interest in this election in Missouri. Pre-election political activity has been almost near zero. A low voter turnout is expected.
Missouri is not considered a key state in presidential preference elections. In fact, even in the August primary and November general election in Missouri in a presidential election year our state is not one that is watched nationally as to the outcome.
We are not an election attention-getter state!