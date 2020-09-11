With 52 days until the Nov. 3 election, the claims and accusations by politicians are flying.
So are the lies.
Some of the biggest whoppers are being spun by the two candidates for president.
During a speech in Warren, Mich., this week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic by grossly overstating the number of U.S. military service members who have been infected and died. His numbers weren’t even in the ballpark.
Also in Michigan this week, President Trump claimed he had revitalized auto manufacturing in the state when it actually lost jobs even before the coronavirus hit in March.
We are at a low point for truth in U.S. politics with no bottom in sight. There used to be consequences for politicians who made up things. Not anymore. The electorate has become desensitized to politicians telling falsehoods. We accept “fake news” as politics as usual. We take it for granted. It is one of the glaring reasons for the deterioration of trust in our political system.
Social media, the sewer of misinformation, has created a fertile spawning ground for politicians and others to peddle deception and falsehoods.
That is why fact-checking has gained importance in recent years and continues to be a critical antidote to politicians, pundits, columnists and other members of the media who run afoul of the truth.
In fact, the current era of fake news has created a robust fact-checking industry to combat misinformation. Some of the better organizations include FactCheck.org, PolitiFact.com, Snopes.com, PunditFact and FactChecker.
Critics contend that these sites can be partisan but we’ve found them to be exceptionally nonpartisan. We encourage our readers to review them for themselves.
It is a sad reality that we need independent organizations dedicated to the business of verification, debunking and correction of untruths. But they are more important now than ever before.