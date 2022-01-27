We live in strange times. The politics of COVID has swallowed common sense and leadership whole and belched out a warped sense of reality.
That’s the case here in Missouri. In his state of the state address last week, Gov. Mike Parson said the state “prevailed” against the virus by taking a “common sense approach” despite “endless critics” who “tell us how we could have done it better.”
That statement — especially the use of the word “prevailed” — gave the impression the state had licked the virus, and that it was in our rearview mirror. It’s time to move on.
That perception, however, is tough to square with reality.
There has been an explosion of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across our state over the last three weeks due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. The crush of cases has prompted school closures and strained heath care systems.
Sure, the state’s economy is humming and unemployment is down as Parson also alluded to in his address, but things are far from normal.
Among Parson’s “endless critics” during the two-year pandemic are health care officials who contend the governor has done a poor job of managing the now resurgent pandemic by not being forceful enough in advocating for remediation efforts.. They say he has been slow-footed in responding to a swift-moving pandemic. Parson had mostly adopted a “hands-off” approach at the state level and said decisions on lockdowns and mask mandates should be left to local authorities.
More recently, they point to his decision to terminate a statewide, COVID-related state of emergency on Dec. 31 as another example of a stumble along the COVID leadership paradigm. The state of emergency order provided for a range of statutory and regulatory waivers to help health care facilities, businesses and other organizations cope with pandemic-related issues.
The emergency order had been in place for 22 months. Parson had extended the order five times. In a press release, he said “the state stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”
Parson said it was time for the state to move forward. To his credit, he advocated for Missourians to get vaccinated.
However, about the same time Parson let the emergency order expire, the virus roared back — just as many predicted. Cases and hospitalizations surged as did the criticism of Parson’s decision.
Parson’s decision has real consequences. Critics say it has made a bad situation — an emergency situation — even worse.
School districts have had trouble finding substitute teachers due to staff shortages, pharmacies lost the ability to use out-of-state vendors to help fill orders for drugs and hospitals lost the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity — while facing new challenges for testing and treating COVID patients.
Fortunately for Mercy Washington, the Mercy system received a 90-day extension of the emergency order. Other health systems weren’t so lucky.
Due to the spike in hospitalizations in the St. Louis area, a group of health care providers, including Mercy, asked the federal government for assistance last week. Meanwhile a group of faith leaders in Southwest Missouri, where Parson is from, called on the governor to reinstate the emergency order and “realize the crisis that we are currently in.”
Democrats pounced on the Republican governor saying the decision to allow the emergency order to expire was done to further political optics, so he could say that things have returned to normal and lay the foundation for his declaration of victory in his state of the union address. They say he is trying to pretend the pandemic away and score political points with his base.
Have we “prevailed” or are we in a “crisis.” Depends on your reality.