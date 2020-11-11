We woke up Monday to the news that Pfizer, an American drug company working with a German company, reported that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated a 90 percent efficacy rate in recent tests. Results will be studied for 60 days while Pfizer will begin manufacturing the vaccine immediately, including at its new production facility in Chesterfield. Pfizer expects to have 50 million (two-shot) doses ready by the end of the year, enough for 25 million people.
National news organizations noted that Moderna, a Massachusetts drug company, using similar technology, will release their vaccine results shortly.
Other vaccine trials are nearing completion as are new therapies for the treatment of COVID.
Now a set of new questions will be debated. Most people assume that first responders and health care workers will receive the vaccine first. Will that be first responders and health care workers in the U.S. or will we distribute the drug to all of the first responders and health care workers in the world?
What will be the demand for the vaccine from the general population? It is not unusual to see vaccination rates under 50 percent in the U.S. Would you take the COVID vaccination in those early months of production? Will schools require students to be vaccinated? Will your employer require the vaccination before you return to work in the office?
The list of questions is long and the public policies are likely to be shaped by President-elect Biden and his new administration. This will be a major source of controversy shortly after his inauguration. In the meantime, forecasts of deaths between now and the date vaccinations begin are alarmingly high and rising. Managing the health care crisis up to the beginning of vaccinations will be very difficult as there is no national consensus around these policies.
COVID presented one set of tough challenges in 2020, but it is clear that a different set of COVID challenges await the nation in 2021 — despite the good scientific progress reported this week.