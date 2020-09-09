A recent survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the current state of the mental health of adults in the U.S. shows a marked increase in anxiety/depressive disorders, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts related to the COVID-19 crisis. The study found that indications of these disorders are up as much as 300 percent from a year ago.
Beyond the serious health implications of the above, most people recognize the effects of increased stress on our daily interactions with one another. Commentary on social media websites seems harsher, the talk show media is more divisive, and the political campaigns seek to appeal to the extreme left or extreme right with little movement to the middle. We have named some of this a part of the “cancel culture” — a take-no-prisoners assault on anything, large or small, that is judged an affront to a small subset of the population that seeks to impose their definition of what is socially acceptable.
The COVID-19 crisis will be forever linked with the social unrest that has occurred in our country during the same time period. No one is suggesting that COVID-19 is a root cause of this social unrest. But the fact that this unrest is taking place during the COVID-19 crisis has certainly increased the general stress level. The shut down of parts of the economy; the risk of losing large segments of the restaurant and hotel industry; the reimagination of how we educate our children; the stress of social distancing; and civil unrest amplify the concerns we have about being infected by the virus.
Current circumstances look bleak, but we have faced far darker times in our nation’s history. There is a palpable sense that once we beat the virus the strength of our country will be apparent, and we will continue our great story.
On an individual basis, mental health professionals remind us of the importance of self-assessment. Take care of yourself and check in with other people. Seek help from the many resources that are available in our community and treat each other with respect and kindness.