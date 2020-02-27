There will be eight Franklin County government offices on the 2020 ballot, and filing opened Tuesday for those offices and for state elective offices.
From all indications, there will be no shortage of candidates. All of the county offices on this year’s ballot pay over $70,000 a year.
Some of the incumbents have said they plan to seek re-election and have formed campaign committees. Some have campaign funds left over from earlier campaigns.
Franklin County has a commission with three elected commissioners. The county is divided into two commission districts. The first district takes in mainly the north part of the county while the second district chiefly the south part of the county. The First and Second District commissioner positions are on the 2020 ballot. The two incumbents have indicated they will seek re-election.
Other county offices on this year’s ballot are sheriff, auditor, assessor, treasurer, public administrator and county municipal judge.
Filing for these offices ends March 31.
There were years in the county when the political parties had trouble finding candidates for every office. With the pay what it is today, there has been more interest in seeking an office.
We don’t think there will be a shortage of candidates this year.
Franklin County has gone over the 100,000 mark in population. There still is growth in population but it has slowed down somewhat. Among the factors that affect growth are prices of property and a shortage of affordable residential housing. The transportation network is very important.
All of the offices on the ballot are important in the governing of the county, some more so than others, of course. Some offices are more demanding than others and have more responsibilities.
The operations of county government are a factor in the valuation of property and growth. Counties that are well-governed with competent officials advance, which affects all aspects of the lives of their citizens.
Franklin County, generally speaking, for the most part, has had sound leadership. There are more challenges today for government at all levels. We need qualified people in our elected public offices.