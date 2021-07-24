Residents who live along a portion of Country Club Road south of Washington have voiced concerns about a proposed senior housing development in an unincorporated area that already has gained county approval.
They make some valid points.
In May, the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a plan to develop a 201-unit senior living housing project on 57 acres of land just north of Country Club Road.
Country Club Farms, the proposed $22 million development, includes single-family homes for purchase and one- and two-bedroom units for lease for those 55 and older.
Neighbors of the proposed subdivision said they were largely shut out of the commission meeting. They said the county planning commission never addressed their concerns over infrastructure, water retention and traffic safety issues.
If the project goes forward as planned, there is no question the county will have to address all of these concerns, especially the traffic safety issues. Country Club Road, like many rural county roads, wasn’t designed to serve a high-density housing project. It will have to be improved to handle the increased traffic volume.
Improvements to the intersection of Country Club Road and Highway A, a state road, also will be necessary, which county planning officials acknowledged when they approved the Country Club Farms development.
Highway A is already heavily traveled due to the congestion on Highway 47. Anyone who regularly uses Highway A can attest to how traffic volume has surged on the already dangerous thoroughfare over the past 30 years. That is due to other housing developments in the area and motorists using it as an alternative to Highway 47.
None of this is a new conversation. Over the years, the unincorporated area between Washington and Union has undergone substantial development. Subdivisions and other housing projects have taken off there due to the availability of large tracts of underdeveloped land. More is likely coming as the county grows and Washington and Union add population.
It points up the critical role city and county planners play in meeting the infrastructure demands that rapid growth creates. Does the county have the resources to meet that added traffic demand?
Upgrading the older county and state roads that serve these developments must be given a high priority in the planning process. So should listening to the residents affected by new development.