When it comes to taxes, most Americans subscribe to the notion that everyone should pay their fair share.
That’s why it is irksome to learn many profitable U.S. companies pay little to no federal corporate income taxes.
The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy released a report earlier this year indicating at least 55 prominent U.S. companies paid no federal corporate taxes in 2020 on billions in profits.
Some companies, like Nike and FedEx, avoided paying any federal income tax in each of the past three years, according to the report.
How does that happen? Corporate tax code loopholes and shrewd tax lawyers are the simple answer.
The multitude of loopholes including tax breaks for executive stock options, provisions allowing companies to write off capital investments, federal research and experimentation credits, and tax breaks for renewable energy were some of the deductions and exemptions utilized by these businesses to reduce their tax bill dramatically, according to reports.
These loopholes seem unfair, but they are all legal, just as tax breaks for corporations that ship jobs and profits offshore are legal.
Many U.S. corporations use offshore tax havens and other accounting gimmicks to avoid paying as much as $90 billion a year in federal income taxes, according to Americans for Tax Fairness.
A large loophole at the heart of U.S. tax law enables corporations to avoid paying taxes on foreign profits until they are brought home. Known as “deferral,” it provides a huge incentive to keep profits offshore as long as possible. Many corporations choose never to bring the profits home and never pay U.S. taxes on them.
Leading Democratic senators unveiled legislation this past week to impose a 15 percent minimum tax on the most profitable U.S. corporations, saying the levy would help finance President Joe Biden’s social policy and climate change plans and would inject some “simple fiscal sense and common fairness” into the tax code.
Under the proposal, corporations that report more than $1 billion in profits would have to pay at least 15 percent in taxes under a proposal that could end up in the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of Biden’s agenda.
In making the case for a corporate minimum tax, the senators singled out Amazon, noting that it paid 4.3 percent in federal tax on the $45 billion in corporate profits it has made over the past three years. In 2018, the senators said, Amazon didn’t pay any federal income tax at all.
The corporate minimum tax proposal floated this week would affect about 200 companies and could raise hundreds of billions of dollars over 10 years, according to a summary released by the sponsors. They want to retain tax credits for such things as research and development, as well as for taxes paid to foreign countries. The proposal also would allow companies to carry forward losses and claim a minimum tax credit against regular tax in future years.
Whether you support Biden’s policy agenda, a corporate minimum tax has merit. For years, the biggest and most profitable U.S. corporations have found ways to shelter their profits from federal income taxation. It’s not fair that these companies can skirt tax obligations altogether while other companies pay their fair share or at least pay something in taxes.
The corporate tax system is riddled with loopholes that allow the current inequities. Congress should change this, but that is unlikely. That’s why a corporate minimum tax, one that truly requires every company to pay a minimum but real amount, makes sense.