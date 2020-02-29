The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned the American public to prepare for an outbreak of coronavirus, which has resulted in more than 80,000 cases of the disease around the world, but few cases in the United States. About 60 cases have been reported in this country.
Until the past week, President Donald Trump and his administration have sent mixed messages about the virus. The administration has asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion to speed development of a vaccine, support preparedness and response activities, and to gather needed equipment and supplies.
Sen. Chuck Schumer wants Congress to appropriate $8.5 billion. He has been critical of the president’s response to the outbreak.
What is needed is bipartisan cooperation in this matter. The president has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head up efforts to protect this country from the virus.
The virus spreads quickly and Congress should act. With the confirmed cases in the U.S., most of those people were exposed to the virus abroad. The best way to avoid getting the virus is the same as protecting yourself from the flu: wash your hands often and if sick, stay away from work, school or other crowded places.
Because the virus has spread rapidly across Asia and the Middle East, Italy, medical experts believe it will reach more people in the U.S. in time. They also have warned about panicking about the virus.
The worry is so many Americans travel and the spread of the virus in so many parts of the world will expose more travelers to it.
The U.S. must do what it can to be prepared to face this health threat. Leave politics out of it.