Not only is it deadly, but it’s highly disruptive to the lives of millions of people across the globe. The coronavirus disease has brought people around the world to their knees, and to their deaths.
The rush is on to develop a vaccine to tame the virus. When it will come, nobody knows. How many more lives will the virus claim? And when a vaccine to treat the virus comes, can enough be produced to bring the disease under control in the world?
It’s a flu-like disease that is especially dangerous to elderly people. Preventive measures are being widely publicized and one is being urged the most — wash your hands often. Face masks are a common sight these days in some parts of the country and chiefly in other countries in the world. They undoubtedly help but are not a major safeguard, we have been told.
The main preventive measure being advised is to cancel events that draw large crowds where people are close together, and to close schools, even universities, until the spread of the virus is under control. Meetings are being canceled along with such events as parades. The NBA has suspended its games until further notice. NCAA playoff games have been canceled.
One of the most drastic moves is that President Donald Trump has halted travel to and from Europe, effective Friday, March 13, for 30 days. The federal government has appropriated billions of dollars to try to bring the disease under control. A Sister City delegation from the Washington area was scheduled to visit Germany later this month.
On the local scene, meetings are being canceled. The Korean War Veterans Chapter in Washington decided not to hold its monthly meeting Thursday, even though it only has 15 regular attendees. The Mizzou Official Giving Day has been postponed, along with other events. Downtown Washington Inc. for now plans to hold its scheduled events. Students who have been studying abroad have come home and others scheduled to go this summer are not sure what will happen to their plans.
The Franklin County Honor Flight board has been informed that the April 1 flight to Washington, D.C., will not happen due to a national mandatory suspension of the trips. There are so many cancellations and postponements that it’s very difficult to keep up with them.
One report is that the virus is suspected to have started in animals. The virus originated at a wet market — where both dead and live animals are sold — in Wuhan, China, according to David Anderson, president of a company that produces automatic livestock drinkers. That is generally known. His report also said stagnant water, which collects bacteria, where mosquitoes gather and become virus carriers, is a source of health problems.
There are many reports as to the cause of the virus, how to prevent it from spreading, and measures to be taken to lessen the threat to people. It’s a challenge to absorb all of it. Extreme measures are being taken in workplaces and other places where a number of people are gathered to counteract the threat.
The virus is worldwide news and the status of it in other countries is being followed closely.
The economic impact is worldwide. The travel industry is especially hard hit. The stock market has been battered, having its worst times since 1987.
Not to panic is being urged by medical and government officials, but heed cautions is being widely advised.