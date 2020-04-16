There hasn’t been much information durng the outbreak of COVID-19 about life on farms. Now news reports are beginning to surface and it’s another sad story.
Farmers are throwing their products away in a number of states.
The food industry as a whole has taken a beating because restaurants and hotels and anywhere else where food is served are closed. The carryouts from restaurants haven’t been able to come close to the inside dining experience. Some restaurants have dropped carryout service because business was too poor.
Service at grocery stores has been cut because of the distancing requirements. Stores are only allowing so many shoppers inside their buildings. Special hours for seniors have been set by some chain stores, some of which are allowing phone-in orders, which most require the buyers to pick up groceries.
A story in The New York Times reported what some farmers have been forced to do — dump what they have produced. In Wisconsin and Ohio, farmers have been dumping thousands of gallons of milk into lagoons and manure pits. An Idaho farmer has dug ditches to bury 1 million pounds of onions. In Florida, farmers are plowing fresh vegetables, such as beans and cabbage, back into the fields, according to The Times.
The pandemic has not only closed restaurants and hotels, which is impacting farmers, but with schools closed the food needed for educational institutions has pretty well dried up.
Also from The Times story is that Dairy Farmers of America estimates that farmers are dumping as much as 3.7 million gallons of milk each day. A single chicken processor reportedly is smashing 750,000 unhatched eggs every week.
Some farm products have been donated to charitable groups such as food banks, but it’s expensive to deliver to them.
The total impact of coronavirus on the agriculture industry is not known, but it’s significant. There are many economic spinoffs from the agriculture industry also that will be affected.
In Missouri, soybeans and corn are major crops. That segment of the agriculture industry will be impacted. The livestock farmers will be impacted, too. Exports are bound to see a setback, too, since many of the countries where products are sent are suffering from the virus outbreak. The stay-at-home order is in effect in many countries.
The agriculture industry’s loss is significant.