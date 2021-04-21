The Franklin County Fair is back!
After a year off due to the coronavirus, the best summertime event in Union is set to make its return June 10-13 at the fairgrounds near City Lake.
This year’s fair theme is “Cornfields to Ferris Wheels” — an apt description of the community celebration that showcases agriculture, carnival rides, live entertainment and loads of family fun.
The Franklin County Fair is all about horseshoes and pig scrambles. If a demolition derby, tractor or truck pull or ax throwing appeals to you, the fair is the place to be.
That’s right, ax throwing. Officials hope the new activity hits the target with fairgoers this year.
Of course, there will be livestock shows, Agriland and live music.
All of the fun can be had for just the price of admission to the fairgrounds. Season passes are offered at a discount if purchased before June 10. They will be available at a number of locations, including United Bank of Union, Union Parks Department, Union Chamber of Commerce, Dickey Bub, Fricks Market, Bank of Franklin County and Voss Market, beginning May 1.
With contests, exhibits, food and entertainment, there are so many different things to see and do at Franklin County Fair. But the best thing about the fair is that it brings everyone together each year just to have fun. We could use some more of that right now.
That’s why we encourage everyone to support this year’s fair. After this past year, it’s time to ride a Ferris wheel, eat some fair food and hurl an ax.