Not much has been written by state and local press on the upcoming race for control of the U.S. Senate. Perhaps that’s because Missouri has no Senate race on the ballot this year. The senior senator from Missouri, Roy Blunt, has a term that ends in 2023. Josh Hawley’s term expires in January 2025.
Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate and face tough battles in at least eight states. The election outcome will be close and is likely to be extremely significant if Joe Biden is elected president over Donald Trump.
The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives and are considered heavy favorites to retain that control in this election. A Biden win along with a win of a majority of the Senate would make passage of the Democratic agenda a certainty.
Part of that agenda is to make changes to certain rules and procedures that would make it easier for the Democrats to hold power in the future. These measures have been widely discussed within the Democratic Party and are endorsed by most of the party leadership.
Such actions would begin with statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. These two new states would likely elect four new Democratic senators.
Senate rules could be changed to end the right to filibuster. This would allow legislation to pass the Senate with only 51 votes.
Democrats would use this path to expand the Supreme Court to allow more Biden appointees right away, sweep through the Democratic agenda for new taxes, prohibit right-to-work laws, restructure or eliminate private health care, change the abortion laws in the country or implement reparations in the name of racial justice.
All with 51 votes. Some might argue that this is Democratic payback after four years of a Trump presidency, but Republicans did not seek to restructure the nation’s political playing field when they last controlled the House, Senate and presidency.
The prospect of something happening that fundamentally damages the republic is heightened by the extremism that exists in both parties. The difference seems to be that the Democratic center has lost the battle for its party to the extremist progressives that stifle any dissent within the party.
There is a Republican right-wing, but the center of the Republican Party still holds the majority and dissent, even against the president, is still on display.
Election math makes a bystander of Missouri in the important race for control of the Senate. Of course, the control of the Senate is less important if the presidential veto is held by President Trump for the next four years.