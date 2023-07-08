The House Judiciary Committee is a forum for some of the most divisive political fights in Washington, including around social media moderation and investigations into Donald Trump and Hunter Biden.

But with little fanfare, the committee last month posted a rare unanimous vote, advancing by 26-0 a bill to limit civil asset forfeiture. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), among others, deserves to be considered by the full House before Congress leaves for its August recess.

