The explosion of unauthorized crossings at the southern U.S. border is in uncharted statistical territory: Nearly 8,000 daily migrant encounters, on average, have been recorded lately by U.S. border authorities, who are overwhelmed. The logistical, humanitarian and political challenge posed by that deluge has finally prompted the Biden administration to launch a major new immigration approach, which couples a broader channel for legal immigration with harsh new restrictions on unauthorized migrants caught crossing the border. It’s an imperfect fix and much less than needed - only Congress can fix a badly broken system that was last fundamentally overhauled in 1986. Yet it might be an effective means, at least in the short term, of stanching what has become an unsustainable tide fueled by human misery and ruthless traffickers.

President Biden’s initiative, unveiled Thursday, builds on a narrow legal pathway for Venezuelans to enter the United States, in place since the fall, dramatically expanding it to include migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, who have been driving the current border surge and now account for roughly a third of all illegal crossings. As many as 360,000 migrants annually from all four countries will be granted entry and two-year work permits if they apply remotely via an app, generally from their home countries.