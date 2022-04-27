The typical American employee will stay at a job for around 4 years before moving on, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
By that measurement, Evelyn “Evie” Baer is anything but typical. The New Haven resident retired earlier this month after working her entire career — 68 years — at Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New Haven.
More than 68 years at one company — let that soak in for a while. Baer, 87, is an anomaly in the modern job-hopping business world. She is the rare long-hauler.
According to company officials, Baer holds the record for the longest tenure of any employee at the New Haven Pepsi plant. She may be the longest-serving Pepsi employee in the state. She likely is among the longest-tenured workers to ever toil for just one company in this county.
That is worth mentioning. It is worth saluting. It is extraordinary. But what is more impressive is the unbridled enthusiasm she displayed over all of those years for her work and for her employer.
It begs the question: Why? Why did she stick around so long? What makes anyone stay with one employer that long? What is the secret sauce at the Hebbeler family-owned Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company? It is an important question for employers in this crazy labor market.
A few years back, this newspaper interviewed Baer on the occasion of her 65th work anniversary. At the time Baer credited the owners of the company, members of the Hebbeler family, for creating a work environment where employees were treated like family members. She said it was the reason why she stuck around for so long.
“They’re so good to the people. The bosses are just splendid to us,” Baer told The Missourian in 2018. “They treat me like family and I’ve watched all these children grow up.”
Baer reiterated those comments when we spoke with her again Thursday to ask her about her retirement. We asked what advice she would give a young person just starting a career.
“That’s easy,” she said, “Love your job and have excellent bosses. If you find something you like to do, and you do it for people you like, people that treat you with respect and like family, you will probably stick with them for a long time. Find that situation.”
Pretty straight-forward advice for employers and employees.
Congratulations to Evie Baer on her retirement. Congratulations, as well, to Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New Haven for maintaining a work environment where people never want to leave.