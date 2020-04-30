There is one thing about this coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the tough decisions that have to be made, it is that confusion reigns. Which state is doing what and when — you need a scorebook to keep up with what is going on and when.
Gov. Mike Parson has extended the state of emergency in Missouri until June 15. The state of emergency began in Missouri March 13. Since then, more than 450 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to assist with the state’s COVID-19 response.
By extending the emergency declaration, it will allow these waivers and suspensions to remain in place as Missouri slowly moves into the recovery process, the governor said. It also will allow continued flexibility in utilizing and deploying resources in the state where they are needed.
Gov. Parson also said the emergency extension does not affect the “Stay at Home Missouri” Order. The order reopening Missouri still will take effect Monday, May 4. That is when the recovery process really will begin and most businesses will begin to get back to normal.
This should clear up any confusion about the two orders — the stay home one and the emergency declaration. It should be clear by now just what each order means.
The emergency order allows the state to continue to use state resources and to deploy them around the state as the recovery begins.
Most counties and municipalities are following the state’s lead.
Franklin County’s reopening of some businesses last weekend did clear up one thing. With the distancing rule set at 10 people, it didn’t pay for those businesses to open. In other words, a gradual reopening process didn’t work that well.
Missourians are looking forward to next Monday, May 4, when the stay-at-home order will be lifted.
Of course, some people are saying that’s too soon. Others are saying “it’s about time.”
You can’t please ALL the people ALL the time!