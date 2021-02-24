One of the wonderful things about our community is the way it steps up in times of need.
We witnessed that again this past week with an emergency fundraising campaign for a warming center program for the area’s homeless.
When temperatures plunged below freezing, the Franklin County Community Resource Board put out a call for emergency funds to pay for hotel rooms through the rest of the winter for homeless individuals in this area.
The community’s response was “overwhelming,” according to the coordinator of the program. In a matter of weeks, over $20,000 was raised toward a goal of $25,000.
That says something about the generosity of those in our community. Many saw a way to help those in need and responded — big time. We are truly fortunate to live in a place where people have big hearts and reach out to lift those who need a hand.
Well done!