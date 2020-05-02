The tussle between Eureka Mayor Sean Flower and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page over lifting the stay-at-home order is indicative of the conflict that is playing out across the country right now.
Flower backed off his threat to defy St. Louis County’s stay-at-home ban Thursday afternoon after Page threatened legal action against businesses that reopened.
Flower represents a municipality that is located in the western outskirts of St. Louis County that is bordered by counties — including Franklin — that are poised to reopen Monday pursuant to state guidelines outlined by Gov. Mike Parson this week.
Flower wasn’t acting reckless, he was trying to save jobs and his community’s economy. He was acting with the imprimatur of the state and the knowledge that there was a good chance residents of his city were going to drive five minutes to nearby towns like Pacific in Franklin County to shop, eat out and do things like get a haircut.
Page isn’t a villain. In fact, he is a doctor whose training has afforded him unique insight and perspective. He said he only wants to make the call to reopen the county once, and that making it too soon could invite a second wave of infection. That’s not unreasonable, it’s smart.
Which brings us to Franklin County where businesses, restaurants will start to reopen Monday. Some of us are saying “It’s about time,” while others may feel it is too soon.
Like most things in life, start with common sense. After months of living with this virus, there are plenty of things we’ve learned that will lessen the risk of infection.
And as the debate rages on whether and how to reopen the economy, some will choose to continue to stay at home out of an abundance of caution. That is not only OK, it is prudent. But the reality is many of us need to get back to work to feed our families and save our businesses. That is OK as well, as long as we go about it with an abundance of common sense.
This is America, we are all in this together and we will figure it out. We have common sense.