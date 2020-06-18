I’ve spent the last week reacquainting myself with Washington as I started my new job as publisher of The Missourian. My first find was Scudder & Co. Coffee on Main, two blocks from the newspaper. I introduced myself to Jessie, the barista, early Monday morning and was back that afternoon. Some friends from St. Louis were in for a visit and lunched at John G’s Tap Room, which was once one of my family’s favorite groceries, Droege’s Supermarket. Before they headed home we enjoyed some Moosetracks ice cream at Main Street Creamery, another wonderful addition to downtown.
And there’s still so much new to explore all within blocks of The Missourian: Olivino Tasting Bar, Angelina’s Italian Market, Fairytale Cookie Co. and hopefully soon, Present Moment Yoga on Front Street to work off the “Welcome to Washington” weight gain!
Next week, I plan to check out Front Street’s restaurant and bar scene and get a closer look at the explosion of new housing in that district, all while taking in that river view that never disappoints.
I’m curious about the new Schroeder Drugs on Fifth Street and the redevelopment of the old drugstore location downtown. And what a treat to have a bookstore — Neighborhood Reads — within walking distance of my office. Of course, I still need to cruise Fifth Street and explore what’s new there and in the shopping centers east of town.
Our printing plant is on Bluff Road, and as exciting as it is to watch the presses running there, the growing number and mix of businesses in that industrial park is thrilling to see. It’s a real tribute to the efforts of so many to develop and expand Washington’s economy.
That doesn’t even cover half of the area, but it reminds me of what economists call “green shoots” — those budding businesses that build communities. The Missourian’s mission and my personal mission as publisher is to promote those “green shoots” planted by others, encourage further growth and celebrate the diversity it brings to our hometown.
I’m looking forward to telling the stories of the people behind these businesses and the cultural richness they add to Washington.