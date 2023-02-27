St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner isn’t responsible for the out-of-control crime problem in the city of St. Louis, but she has become the face of the region’s ineptitude in dealing with it.
Her defiant refusal to resign this week in the face of her office’s handling of a robbery case and a tragic downtown crash that maimed a teenager visiting from Tennessee is emblematic of the ominous state of law and order in St. Louis. Sadly, when it comes to crime, St. Louis is burning and Gardner is fiddling away playing a worn out tune of victimhood and racism.
Criticism of the problems in Gardner’s office have nothing to do with racism, it has everything to do with incompetence. Even her staunchest allies are now acknowledging as much.
If the city is ever going to turn around its crime problem, repair its reputation and reclaim its mantle as one of the nation’s great cities, (if that is even possible) it is going to take capable leaders who can deliver real and lasting change. End of story.
Gardner has proven time and time again she is not up to the task. She has been an ineffectual leader in a time of real crisis in terms of rampant crime. For the good of the office and the good of the city she should step aside.
But given her statements this week, that isn’t likely to happen; setting the stage for a legal challenge to forcibly remove her by Missouri Attorney General. Meanwhile, the legislature is plotting a takeover of her office’s responsibilities as well as the police department. More drama. More dysfunction. More negative national headlines. More reputation damage.
Why should anyone in Franklin county care about the drama unfolding in St. Louis? Here’s one important reason. As St. Louis goes, so does the surrounding region and to some degree, the entire state. St. Louis is the state’s most powerful economic engine, accounting for over 40 percent of all economic activity in Missouri. When St. Louis succeeds, so does the state.
Violent crime is an impediment to growth. It saps the vitality of the impacted communities and the surrounding region, and stifles economic development. It diverts public services and consumes taxpayer resources.
Gov. Mike Parson was spot on when he observed that St. Louis’ crime epidemic is not limited to just St. Louis. “I will tell you it’s not a St. Louis issue,” he said this week. “Thousands upon thousands of Missourians go to that city every day. It affects all of us.”
There is no question it impacts us. A sizable portion of the population of Franklin County commutes to St. Louis to work. The crime problem in the city of St. Louis is spreading to neighboring counties. Local law enforcement officials say criminals from St. Louis are responsible for more and more crimes — notably property crimes and car thefts — in Franklin county. Much of the drug trafficking that occurs here is tied to elements in the St. Louis area. Increasingly, we are collateral damage to St. Louis’ crime epidemic.
As much as we believe in local control, Parson and his allies in the legislature make a compelling case for state intervention in St. Louis. Gardner’s profoundly disappointing tenure has given them a reason to intervene.
Six years ago, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city “is at a crisis point” when it comes to violent crime. That crisis continues. It’s boiling over. The leadership deficit on this issue is agonizing. We need St. Louis to succeed. It’s time for change.