St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner isn’t responsible for the out-of-control crime problem in the city of St. Louis, but she has become the face of the region’s ineptitude in dealing with it.

Her defiant refusal to resign this week in the face of her office’s handling of a robbery case and a tragic downtown crash that maimed a teenager visiting from Tennessee is emblematic of the ominous state of law and order in St. Louis. Sadly, when it comes to crime, St. Louis is burning and Gardner is fiddling away playing a worn out tune of victimhood and racism.