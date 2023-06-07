The Franklin County Cold Case Unit scored another major victory on Friday when a 68-year-old man pled guilty to two felonies in connection with the strangulation death of Karla Jane Delcour of St. Clair that occurred over 35 years ago.
Law enforcement officials attributed the guilty pleas to the dogged and relentless investigation by the Franklin County Cold Case Unit.
Delcour’s body was discovered outside of St. Clair in June of 1987. Despite a lengthy investigation, no one was initially charged in the killing.
That changed in 2018 when cold case investigators reopened the case. They retraced Delcour’s steps before she was killed, scouring hundreds of witness statements and other evidence in the case. They traveled to Texas, Arizona and other parts of Missouri to reinterview persons of interest in the case.
Their investigation led them to Kirby R. King, who was charged with Delcour’s murder in 2019. On Friday, days before he was set to go to trial, King admitted to a role in the case, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the case.
Unresolved or “cold case” homicides represent some of the most challenging cases for law enforcement to successfully solve and prosecute, according to criminal justice experts. A very small percentage of cold case investigations ever result in an arrest. Even fewer result in convictions. The reality is most law enforcement agencies don’t have the resources or the manpower to pursue cold cases. Those that do have units typically rely on ad hoc efforts or volunteers to staff them.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is fortunate to have some of the most experienced and skilled law men in the area on its cold case unit. While most are retired from active duty, they haven’t lost their zeal for criminal investigations or the pursuit of justice for crime victims.
The unit includes Gary Toelke, Tom Yoder, Larry Cook, Tom Thacker, James Lashley, Jim Schumacher, and Ken Hotsenpiller and Dean Hogue. They are assisted by others including deputies from the sheriff’s department. The unit was formed in 2018. The Delcour case was a priority for the unit since its inception.
We join Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton and Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker in saying well done to this unit and congratulate them on bringing justice to Karla Delcour and her family. You have ours and the community’s respect.