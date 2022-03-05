Campaign yard signs are popping up on lawns throughout the county. April’s municipal elections are a month away. It’s the time of year to think about who is the best candidate to represent us on a city council, a school board or for mayor.
A word of caution as voters navigate the various local races and consider the candidates. There is a growing tendency to view candidates through a partisan political lens despite the fact our local elections are intentionally nonpartisan.
We hear it all the time: candidate so-and-so is a liberal or a conservative or holds a particular view on any one of the many hot-button issues that dominate the current national political landscape. Perhaps it’s unavoidable, because more than a few local candidates are running on distinctly partisan platforms or focusing on specific issues.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as it’s emblematic of a larger problem: Partisan politics are seeping into our daily lives at every level and in a way that has never been seen before in modern times.
We are choosing jobs, brands, media outlets and friends for partisan reasons. The polarization has become toxic and in many ways is damaging — some would argue ruining — our country.
So this is a good time to remind our readers that most local issues are almost exclusively nonpartisan. Political party affiliation is largely irrelevant to providing services, which is the bulk of what municipal governments do. Partisanship should have nothing to do with fixing potholes, prioritizing which streets get resurfaced or the best way to utilize state or federal grants.
No doubt debates over masks, vaccines and remote learning have sparked more interest and controversy on local school boards in recent years, but the time spent on those issues pales in comparison to the time spent on more conventional and, frankly, more important responsibilities of a school board.
Those include matters such as approving budgets, setting policies and helping guide the district’s priorities. Perhaps the most important responsibility of a school board is the hiring of a superintendent. These things are overwhelmingly non-partisan in nature, at least they should be.
That’s why we encourage voters to consider local candidates who have the best minds, broad experiences and those who are good administrators. These attributes are more important than sharp political elbows.
So is knowing and understanding the community and its needs. Choose a candidate who is willing to put in the time to learn the issues and perform what is often a time-consuming and thankless job.
Pick a candidate who is willing to do the work.
Local governments rely on relationships, collaboration and compromise to solve problems and provide services. So voters should care more about a local candidate’s ability to get along with others and someone who isn’t afraid to cooperate, because that’s how things get done.
They also should seek someone who can see the big picture rather than an ideologue bent on injecting partisan politics into routine decision-making.
In short, pick someone of goodwill who genuinely cares about the community, its future and the common good.
Voter turnout in municipal elections is abysmal. Franklin County set a turnout record low last April with 6.88 percent of registered voters casting ballots for local offices. It’s one of the reasons that some lawmakers in the General Assembly want to move school elections to the November ballot.
Low voter turnout in local elections is disheartening and ironic, given that most of the things that impact our daily lives happen on a local level and are influenced by decisions made by local government entities.
We need to change this trend. And we also need to remember that most of what happens in local government is not partisan or overtly political. We need to choose candidates who understand this. They are usually the best candidates on the local level.