With five weeks left in the regular session, it’s the stretch run of the Missouri Legislature. If a bill is going to make it across the finish line this session, it needs to be on the priority short list of legislative leaders.

We hope a package of childcare tax credits is on that priority list. The lack of adequate and affordable childcare options has strained Missouri families and held women back in the workforce for decades. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem. There are fewer providers today, putting even more pressure on parents to figure out childcare.