With five weeks left in the regular session, it’s the stretch run of the Missouri Legislature. If a bill is going to make it across the finish line this session, it needs to be on the priority short list of legislative leaders.
We hope a package of childcare tax credits is on that priority list. The lack of adequate and affordable childcare options has strained Missouri families and held women back in the workforce for decades. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem. There are fewer providers today, putting even more pressure on parents to figure out childcare.
Lack of quality, affordable childcare solutions is holding our state’s economy back. To underscore that point, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce cites a study conducted last year which found that Missouri’s economy loses out on $1.35 billion annually because of childcare issues. According to the Chamber, more than 30 percent of parents in Missouri have left a job or passed on an opportunity in the past year because of childcare.
Some, including two leading Missouri childcare advocacy groups, say the problem has deteriorated to the point where there is a full-blown childcare crisis in our state. They argue childcare and early education is unaffordable or unavailable for too many families, leaving children unprepared for school and parents unable to work.
Those groups, Child Care Aware of Missouri and the Missouri Champion of Children Coalition, identified Franklin County as one of 73 counties across our state that meet their definition of a childcare desert.
They define a childcare desert as a geographic area where there is a lack of available childcare options for families. This can be the result of a lack of childcare centers or a lack of spaces in existing centers.
The fact that the majority of Missouri counties meet the definition of a childcare desert should open some eyes in the legislature and hopefully spur some action. This isn’t a partisan issue, nor is it simply a women’s issue, it is an economic issue that is hobbling our state’s workforce.
How bad is the issue? The Chamber surveys business leaders and CEOs every year as part of its outreach. This year, they included a question on childcare in the survey. According to the responses, nearly 80 percent of business owners in Missouri say the cost and availability of childcare is making it harder for them to recruit and retain employees.
The good news is the Missouri House has already passed a package of tax credits that could help on this issue. One tax credit can be utilized by businesses to make contributions to employees’ childcare providers to offset their costs, according to the state Chamber. Another is designed to help employer-sponsored childcare (on-site or contracted by an off-site provider.) A third tax credit supports childcare providers in making capital investments to acquire or improve their facilities and to support their workforce through payroll tax deductions.
There is bi-partisan support for this legislation which sailed through the House. The Senate needs to get it to the finish line. Gov. Mike Parson, who asked for nearly $80 million in childcare incentives in his State of the State address in January, understands the importance of keeping our state’s economy competitive.
Without a measure of government intervention, the childcare crisis will almost certainly worsen. We hope the Missouri Legislature doesn’t let that happen.