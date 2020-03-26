The coronavirus outbreak is changing the political scene in America. It’s too early to tell how much, but the campaigns already have changed.
How much has the coronavirus pandemic harmed President Donald Trump’s re-election chances? He has been criticized for not acting fast enough in responding to the outbreak — some of it justified and some of it not.
Has this helped Joe Biden and how much?
Campaigning is at a standstill except in Congress where partisanship has delayed action on a financial relief legislative package. It appeared Tuesday that there may be an agreement before the day ends. Democrats have been criticized for not cooperating sooner.
With shutdowns everywhere in the country in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus, there never is a shutdown of politics in Washington, D.C. Its lifespan appears to be eternal.
This is a national emergency and members of Congress need to recognize that and usher in a spirit of cooperation.