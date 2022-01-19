Congratulations to the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce for climbing to the top spot among chambers in the region.
Each year the St. Louis Business Journal ranks the largest chambers of commerce in the St. Louis area based on their operating budgets. Washington has been No. 2 for at least 20 years. The latest Journal rankings, based on 2020 figures, has Washington in the top spot with more than 540 members and an operating budget of more than $942,000.
The local Chamber typically includes the annual Washington Area Town & Country Fair in its operating budget. However, in 2020, the Fair was largely canceled.
Also, the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce, which typically held the top spot, folded into Greater St. Louis, Inc. in 2020, which allowed the Washington Chamber to claim the top spot.
The Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce reported an annual operating budget of $584,200, which ranked it No. 2, followed by Chesterfield, O’Fallon and the Hispanic Chamber of Metro St. Louis to round out the top five.
Regardless of the circumstances, the No. 1 ranking in the Journal survey is recognition we have a strong and vibrant chamber – particularly for the size of our community.
That’s no surprise to those who have been around our organization and experienced firsthand the positive impact it has had on the Washington area. Count The Missourian in that category — we’ve been chamber members for over 70 years.
Since its formation in 1923, the Washington Chamber has been promoting the interests of local businesses and economic development. But more than that, it has been a strong advocate for the community at large through its support of various local issues, education and more recently, tourism.
It has played an important role in Washington’s growth by creating meaningful connections between chamber members, our business community and area residents.
For years, our chamber has boxed above its weight, which is why its budget is greater than many chambers in larger communities. Our chamber’s budget is hefty because it is involved in a lot of things – all of which positively impact our community.
The Washington Chamber also has been successful because it has had a continuity of strong leadership over its many years, including volunteers who serve on its board and committees and its professional staff.
The chamber team admirably represents the volunteer spirit of the community, embodied by the countless volunteers who put into action the chamber’s mission of always reaching higher in its sponsorships and activities.