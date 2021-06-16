The local economy is humming.
People are spending money. Factories are running full tilt, and many are struggling to keep up with orders. The real estate market is hot.
Pent-up demand from a national economy largely dormant for over a year due to the pandemic is fueling an economic rebound in this area. It might not be gangbusters everywhere in the country, but it’s pretty good in this part of Missouri.
Franklin County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in April — a 16-month low, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The last time the unemployment rate dipped lower was in December 2019, when it hit 3.3 percent.
Our county’s unemployment rate compares favorably with the country’s, which stood at 6.1 percent in April.
Employers are paying higher wages and offering incentives and bonuses to entice new workers in Franklin County. It is indeed an employee’s job market right now as Dr. Richard Hudanick, dean of the Career and Technical Education department at East Central College, noted in a story in the Weekend Missourian.
The real drag on our local economy is employers are having a tough time finding enough workers. Some manufacturers are desperate to find new employees. It’s so bad, some restaurants have had to reduce hours because they can’t find enough help.
The good news is that if you want to work, you can find a job here locally. The bad news is it appears some prospective workers are still staying home.
That was the reason Gov. Mike Parson ended the federal unemployment benefit for jobless Americans early. He said the benefits “have incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”
Since the American Rescue Plan passed in March, the federal government has authorized an extra $300 each week in unemployment money — on top of regular state unemployment benefits of about $300 (for a total of $600). The additional assistance is set to continue until Sept. 6, but states are able to opt out early.
Parson, at the urging of the Missouri Chamber and other business groups, chose to end the federal benefits June 12. Parson isn’t the only governor making this decision. At least 25 other GOP-led states have or are poised to end the federal benefits early.
Is the extra $300 bonus the reason why people aren’t going back to work? Economists push back on the notion, saying there are other reasons as well. Hudanick said the beefed-up weekly unemployment benefits “might be a slice, but it isn’t the whole pie” of why people aren’t going back to work.
He’s right. Some unemployed people have been reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new occupations or prefer working remotely after trying it during the pandemic. Some are holding out for a job that pays higher wages. And many workers, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for their children.
All of this contributes to one of the more challenging local labor markets in recent history.