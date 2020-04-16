With some signs that the growth of the coronavirus pandemic is on the downswing, there are numerous warnings that a cautious approach to ending lockdowns should be made. There is fear that the outbreak could have another surge if precautions are lifted too soon.
The majority of government officials on all levels appear to be taking the warnings to heart. The general public has adjusted well to the lockdowns and there is no general call to end the lockdown now.
Since the United States is high in the world in the number of confirmed cases, more than a half a million, and is high in deaths from the virus, about 22,000, that gives credence to the cautious warnings.
U.S. health officials, state and local government officials have expressed caution about reopening the economy. May 1 has been mentioned by some federal government officials as a possible date for easing some of the restrictions. However, words of caution are widespread.
There are a number of key information reports that are being watched closely: the number of new cases, death totals, hospital admissions, the number in ICU beds, patients on ventilators and other health data.
A doctor who has risen to great prominence in the pandemic is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He has said it may be possible to have some limited openings by May 1 but he has been very cautious in referring to that data. There is concern about the virus “rebounding” after a decrease in cases. Dr. Fauci says if one does occur, he hopes the country will be in better shape to deal with it than we were when the pandemic outbreak surged.
In New York City, which has been the hardest hit of any metro area in the country, Cardinal Timothy Dolan preached to a near empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which was the state of churches around the U.S. on Easter Sunday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cardinal Dolan focused on the theme of the empty tomb discovered by those close to Jesus. Cardinal Dolan said we all hear much about emptiness these days due to the pandemic. He concluded: “Emptiness might be a blessing, not a curse, as the God of the living fills us with light, meaning, resolve, hope and life.”
Cardinal Dolan is a native of St. Louis and has relatives in Washington (MO).