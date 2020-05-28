People wanted out for the Memorial Day weekend and the caution needed to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus that has caused the pandemic was cast aside as a holiday mood prevailed.
Resort areas were scenes of crowded beaches, bars and restaurants viewed nationwide on television screens. The Lake of the Ozarks was crowded and precautions were not evident in the video reports.
After being cooped up for weeks, people wanted to be out and to mingle with others, to have fun, and they rejected caution. We heard people say the past weekend that they hadn’t been out of their homes for up to 12 weeks.
Time will tell what might result from this escape from isolation. We hope there won’t be a surge in the number of people infected.
It still is necessary to wear a mask when close to people and to wash your hands often. Also, the disinfectant measures still need to be given a priority.
Although the pandemic is showing some signs of retreating, health officials are telling us protective measures still must be followed.
Americans like their freedom, especially to be able to go wherever their interests are, and they don’t handle isolation well.
The pandemic has been a challenge for all of us and it still is. It isn’t over, health officials warn. As long as the risk of infection is there, caution, protection are the wise things to practice.