Memorial Day Weekend unofficially kicks off the summer swimming season. With the school year wrapping up and summer vacation season beginning, people are hitting the waterways. This is an opportune time to remind our readers to use caution around water, especially on our state’s rivers and lakes.
Water can be fun, but it also can be very dangerous.
Authorities say at least two drownings occurred in Missouri over the Memorial Day Weekend, including a 19-year-old male who drowned in the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park on Monday.
Drowning is the No.1 cause of preventable deaths for children ages 1-4 and the fifth-leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States, according to the Missouri State Alliance of YMCAs. Missouri averages more than 46 non-boating drownings per year.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported there were 51 drownings statewide in 2020; 62 in 2019; 34 in 2018; 59 in 2017; and 38 in 2016.
Local first responders say swimmers need to take particular care on the Missouri, Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers in Franklin County, due to unpredictable undercurrents.
Wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) is just one of the many things swimmers, floaters and boaters can do to prevent a tragedy on the water. Always make sure children are wearing approved life vests.
Another is to avoid intoxication and other risky behaviors, which, frankly, are all too common on area waterways.
Drinking and boating or swimming can be just as dangerous as drinking and driving – and in some ways more dangerous. In Missouri, the legal blood alcohol content for operating a boat is the same as for driving a car – 0.08 percent.
Just as you would have a designated driver when you know your group or party will be consuming alcohol, have a designated skipper on the water. It just makes sense. So does always swimming with a buddy and learning CPR.
Water safety and vigilance is as important as ever and starts with exercising caution and common sense.