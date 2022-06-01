Looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Want to make a difference in someone’s life?
Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is looking for caring community members to become volunteer advocates for children in foster care in Franklin and Gasconade counties.
CASAs – or Court Appointed Special Advocates – are volunteers who are matched with a child or group of siblings who have been placed in foster care and are going through legal proceedings about their custody and parents’ rights.
A CASA acts as a support system and compiles reports about the child’s situation for the juvenile court judge until the child’s case is decided, which often takes years. Many of these children are victims of abuse and neglect.
There is an urgent need for CASAs.
Approximately 400 kids in Franklin and Gasconade counties are in foster care — an unusually high number, according to Glenda Volmert, Franklin County CASA Executive Director.
Today, there are 160 CASAs in the two counties. Typically there is a 2-to-1 ratio of CASA volunteers to children which means the organization is 40 CASAs short. Volmert said there are 12 sibling groups referred to CASA from the courts who are waiting for a CASA right now.
CASA volunteers come from all walks of life with a variety of educational and ethnic backgrounds.
Although a majority of CASAs are people who are retired, the minimum age to sign up is 21. Volunteers must complete a 30-hour training program, which covers the CASA program, the juvenile court system and issues confronting children in foster care.
The next CASA training is scheduled to begin June 8.
If you want to help a young person at a critical time in their life, consider this very worthy organization. To become a CASA volunteer, interested individuals can apply online at www.franklincountycasa.com