Earlier this month, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana had received enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.
In a few months, voters will decide whether our state will become the 20th in the country to legalize pot for more than just medical purposes.
The measure, which would legalize recreational cannabis use for adults ages 21 and older, will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. If it passes, our state’s Constitution would be amended to allow adults to purchase up to 3 ounces of marijuana at a time and grow the plant at home. That potentially could happen as soon as December.
For those simply wanting to use marijuana without fear of criminal prosecution, perhaps that’s all that matters. But the 38-page petition does more than just that — much more. Some good, some not so good, depending on your point of view.
It sets out how potentially tens of millions of dollars per year in state taxes on retail marijuana sales would be allocated. It also determines who gets the lion’s share of licenses to sell pot. And that is why voters should study the issue carefully and weigh the pros and cons before making a decision on this issue.
That’s Ashcroft’s advice. “I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative ... (the petition) voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration,” he said after certifying the measure.
Ashcroft is right. The petition is far-reaching and its implications are many. It doesn’t take 38 pages to write a statute that allows people to buy and grow pot. There is a lot going on, a lot to take in with this petition. So much so, it is being challenged in court for violating the Missouri Constitution’s single-subject rule for containing multiple subjects and unrelated matters.
Its supporters say the petition contains many provisions that are beneficial like ending the wasteful prosecution of minor possession offenses. Those already convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses could get their record expunged. Additional funds generated by the 6 percent tax on recreational cannabis would be used for substance abuse programs, health care for veterans and Missouri’s public defender system.
But critics, who interestingly include marijuana advocates, say the petition is flawed because it creates unnecessary restrictions on the market and its customers. Plus, it creates new criminal penalties for some marijuana activities, including smoking cannabis in unapproved public spaces.
One of those critics is Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, who says the petition will create a monopoly by awarding 80 percent of the new recreational marijuana licenses to facilities already licensed for medical sales. Hicks unsuccessfully tried to pass a bill last session that would beat the insiders to the punch by filing legislation that didn’t include any caps on licenses to grow, transport or sell marijuana. He wants the free market to dictate how many businesses emerge in the expanded market — a level playing field on who gets to sell and profit from it.
It is likely only a matter of time before Missourians approve recreational marijuana use. The trend lines are clear. A recent Gallup poll found that 68 percent of Americans think pot should be legalized. According to the poll, more Americans use pot than tobacco.
But that doesn’t mean Missourians should necessarily approve this petition. As a recent Forbes editorial noted, voters should look closely at how the initiative would put a cap on business licenses, and view skeptically the influence of deep-pocketed, out-of-state marijuana businesses and legalization’s impact on drug use overall.
“Commercialization of the marijuana industry is a slippery slope. Drug abuse counselors and others raise reasonable concerns about the impact of marijuana decriminalization on use of other more dangerous drugs,” Forbes opined.
Missourians should indeed do some research on this initiative petition. If our state is to legalize recreational marijuana, it should be done fairly.