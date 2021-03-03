Cancel culture is real, it’s insane, and it’s growing exponentially and coming to a neighborhood near you.
So says comedian and social commentator Bill Maher, who hit the nail on the head on his Real Time television show Friday when he said no one is safe from having any past mistake used against them or blown out of proportion due to the age of cancel culture and woke mobs.
“Liberals need a Stand Your Ground law ... for cancel culture,” Maher began the monologue, “so that when the woke mob comes after you for some ridiculous offense, you’ll stand your ground. Stop apologizing. Because I can’t keep up with who’s on the s---list.”
Anyone who follows Maher, an unabashed liberal, knows he despises all forms of political correctness especially when taken to extremes. And there is no better example of this than the phenomenon of cancel culture, which has been defined as a cultural boycott.
It’s getting out of hand.
Maher argues it’s time to stand up to woke mobs trying to cancel someone.
“The current atmosphere of hypersensitivity, everyone hates it, but nobody stands up to it,” he said. Because it’s always the safe thing to do to swallow what you think and just join the mob.”
Polls back up his assertion: 62 percent of Americans say they have political views they’re afraid to share, and 80 percent of Americans believe political correctness is a problem.
The Hill reported Monday the majority of Americans — 64 percent — believe cancel culture is a threat to their freedom, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.
It seems we’re taking the cancel culture absurdity to a new level every week. It started with decisions to review and take down historical statues or landmarks of historical figures. Maher pointed out that President Lincoln is now in consideration of being “canceled” in Illinois, the Land of Lincoln, after he was formally “canceled” in San Francisco.
On Tuesday, six Dr. Seuss books will stop being published because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. Where does it end?
We appreciate that norms can and do change the definitions of what is acceptable. Like Maher, we agree that truly offensive and reprehensible conduct should never be accepted.
But we are going a little overboard with the cancel culture and political correctness. Sometimes a little nuance or perspective needs to be brought to the equation before we endeavor to destroy someone or something.