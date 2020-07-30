Every candidate for president of the United States has faced strategy questions, especially in sending a message that resonates with people, and Joe Biden is no different.
In fact, he is dealing with issues that are likely vexing to him because of the makeup of his Democratic Party.
The radical left wing wants him to be more liberal. Moderate Democrats want him to remain true to his historical orientation and remain under their wing. Will the two factions unite in all out support for him?
Or is Biden a “helpless puppet of the radical left,” which President Trump and other Republicans have alleged?
In a lengthy commentary Sunday in The New York Times, a member of its editorial board, Michelle Cottle, writes that Trump admits Biden is no progressive revolutionary. “The Democratic Party activist base, especially its younger members, harbors doubts about Mr. Biden and has vowed to keep the pressure on as he charts a path forward.”
This raises the basic question of how far to the left will he go to quiet the radical left.
The belief here is that if he goes too far left, it will hurt him at the polls. If he stays in a more moderate mold, his chances will improve. Another big “if” is how effective Biden is in delivering his message. If he appears fumbling and wobbly at age 77 too often, that could be a deciding factor with many voters.
Because of his age, the person he selects as his running mate comes to the front in many voters’ minds who fear Biden may not be able to complete his first term or become a second-term candidate.
There is no question about Biden’s experience or his ability to forge political compromises. There is some concern about his overall position on economic policies.
His foreign policy expertise and experience are strong.
Are his moderate beliefs strong enough to withstand the pressure from the radical left in his party, especially if he should be elected?
He surrendered his earlier position on abortion to the liberal element. He did come out quickly against the “defund the police” cries. He has “softened” his position on some social issues and has endorsed some issues his opponents fostered.
He will be viewed carefully by voters in the coming months before the election to see how far he bends to the radicals’ demands. If he bends too far, he will be vulnerable. He knows that.
If he doesn’t bend enough, he will lose some of his party’s support and enthusiasm. That is Biden’s challenge —trying to thread the needle of being true to himself and courting the far left.